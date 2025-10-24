A Mumbai man recently caught everyone's attention after sharing a playful challenge for Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Siddhartha Dayani shared a dance video on Instagram which shows his father, himself, and another man dancing energetically to the song Bijuria from Varun Dhawan's latest film, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari". Notably, Dayani shared the clip with an overlay text reading, "If Varun Dhawan agrees that my dad danced better than him, I’ll quit my job.". In his post, the Mumbai-based dancer said that his fad wants flattery, while he wants freedom. He urged the actor to "accept defeat". In no time, the video went viral on social media and attracted thousands of views and comments, including one from Varun Dhawan himself. Taking to the comments section, the actor wrote, "He’s better". Responding to Varun Dhawan's comment, Siddhartha Dayani said that a deal is a deal and, in another comment, said that he is making his resignation video soon. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Actor Varun Dhawan Grooves To ‘Perfect’ Playing on Radio, Wishes Fans a Happy Diwali 2025.

Mumbai Man Challenges Varun Dhawan To Admit His Dad Danced Better Than Him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhartha Dayani (@siddharthadayani)

