Love doesn’t come easy and it has its own set of troubles and this trailer of Bawaal glimpses how Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s love story has to pass through a war of its own. The two fall in love, marry each other but circumstances don’t support these star-crossed lovers. The film Bawaal helmed by Nitesh Tiwari is all set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. 'Holocaust' in Bawaal? Fans Intrigued by Final Scene in Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Film's Teaser (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Bawaal Below:

