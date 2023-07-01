Here's an update on Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. As per reports, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial's trailer will be out on July 8 in a grand event in Dubai. That's not it, as the film's premiere date is also out, as Bawaal will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 27. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Film to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video in July! Check Out the New Poster.

Bawaal on July 27:

BAWAAL Hone Wala Hain... #BawaalTrailer will be launched next Saturday (JULY 8) at a grand event in Dubai in the presence of hundreds of fans... The @Varun_dvn and #JanhviKapoor film premieres on on Amazon Prime Video on JULY 21! 🔥 — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) July 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)