Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has skipped theatrical release and went for a direct-to-digital global premiere. The film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in July. The Twitter handle of the OTT platform shared a new poster featuring the duo in which they look all happy together. The exact premiere date is yet to be announced. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan Looks Dashing and Cool in This First Look From Nitesh Tiwari’s Film Starring Janhvi Kapoor (View Pics).

‘Bawaal Goes Global’

Badlega sabke dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar hone wala hai Bawaal 💥 Iss July... banega mahaul as #BawaalGoesGlobal Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and directed by @niteshtiwari22, #BawaalOnPrime to premiere worldwide in over 200 countries and territories only on @PrimeVideoIN… pic.twitter.com/KrhqqMlDIs — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)