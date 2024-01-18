Bhakshak, the upcoming Netflix film, stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role alongside Sanjay Mishra and Sai Tamhankar. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, the film features Bhumi as a journalist and Sai as a cop. Together, they join forces to expose the heinous crimes faced by young girls in Munawwarpur’s shelter home. The teaser provides glimpses of Bhumi's fight for justice for these young girls. Inspired by true events, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on February 9. Bhakshak: It’s a Wrap for Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar’s Film! (View Pic).

Watch The Teaser Of Bhakshak Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)