Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar wrapped the shooting schedule of their upcoming film Bhakshak on February 21. Bhumi took to Instagram and wrote, "It has been an emotional roller-coaster, and 39 days later, we wrap #Bhakshak. A film that will always remain close to my heart and the narrative that will continue to give me goosebumps. I feel proud bringing to you a jaw-dropping story of women coming together to fight for justice. Produced by @redchilliesent and directed by @justpulkit. See you soon in cinemas."

