Bhediya hit the theatres on November 25 and since then has been performing well at the box office. FYI, as of now, the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer has surpassed Rs 50 crore mark at the ticket window. Well, the total collection of Amar Kaushik directorial stands at Rs 52.06 crore. Bhediya Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Film Gets Its Furry Kicks From Competent VFX, Scene-Stealing Abhishek Banerjee and the Funniest Himesh Reshammiya Joke (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bhediya Box Office Collection Update:

#Bhediya gets moving in Weekend 2, but the growth is restricted due to #D2 dominance… An upward trend on [second] Sat and Sun is a positive sign, but the 10-day total is below expectations… [Week 2] Fri 1.95 cr, Sat 3.70 cr, Sun 4.36 cr. Total: ₹ 52.06 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Zdn7bMcKhF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2022

