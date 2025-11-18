Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his next big film, Dhurandhar. A trailer for the movie was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday (November 18), leaving fans super excited. The four-minute trailer begins with Arjun Rampal’s ISI agent. We then get a glimpse of Ranveer Singh’s long-haired and bearded agent, who slips into action mode as if it’s a daily thing. This is followed by Akshaye Khanna’s introduction as Rehman, the dakaait aka “The Apex Predator.” Sanjay Dutt’s character also gets introduced after this. There was a lot happening in the trailer, but one thing is for sure: the movie is not for the faint-hearted, and there’s clearly a lot of gore in store for the audience, making it a perfect comeback for Ranveer Singh. Sara Arjun plays the female lead in the film. The spy thriller is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on December 5, 2025. ‘Dhurandhar’: Ranveer Singh’s Rugged Avatar With Rifle Raises Excitement Ahead of Trailer Release (View Poster).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Dhurandhar’:

