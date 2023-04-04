Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s film, remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, opened to mixed response from the audience. In terms of its box office collection, it would soon hit Rs 50 crore mark. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 48.78 crore. Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Packs More Punches But Not Enough Power in This Hyper-Violent Kaithi Remake.

Bholaa Box Office Collections

#Bholaa is steady on the make-or-break Mon… Reported better occupancy in evening shows, since Tue [today] is a holiday [#MahavirJayanti]… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr, Mon 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 48.78 cr. #India biz. Another holiday on Fri [#GoodFriday]… pic.twitter.com/Ssr3XREClB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2023

