The first romantic from track from Bholaa titled “Nazar Lag Jayegi” is out. Featuring Ajay Devgn and Amala Paul, this song not just highlights their chemistry but even glimpses ‘a cursed love story’. Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics of this track, whereas Javed Ali has crooned the number. Bholaa: Did Ajay Devgn Just Tease Abhishek Bachchan’s Cameo in This New Teaser? (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of The Song Nazar Lag Jayegi Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)