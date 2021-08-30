The team of Bhoot Police is leaving no stones unturned to keep the audience excited for their upcoming horror-comedy. After treating the fans with an upbeat song - "Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police", Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a fun BTS video of the song. He expressed how much he loves dancing that thanked Remo D'Souza for making him and the team look so good.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)