Blurr is the upcoming psychological-thriller starring Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film is all set to be premiered on ZEE5 on December 9. It would also mark the lead actress’ first film under her production banner Outsider Films. Blurr: Taapsee Pannu Announces Wrap of Her Debut Production; Shares Still of Her Character in Blindfold.

Blurr On ZEE5

