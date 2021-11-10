If the latest reports are to be believed then Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Bob Biswas, which is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan, will be going the OTT route. Reportedly, the makers will release the movie on ZEE5. For the unaware, Bob Biswas is the spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 thriller, Kahaani which starred Vidya Balan as the lead. Bob Biswas is directed by Sujoy Ghosh's daughter, Diya Ghosh.

Check It Out:

Abishek Bachchan's most-awaited crime thriller #BobBiswas opts for a direct OTT release via ZEE5. Official announcement soon. pic.twitter.com/SdheJAdgQT — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) November 10, 2021

