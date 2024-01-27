Bobby Deol celebrated his 55th birthday on January 27 by stepping out to meet and greet fans outside his Mumbai residence. Amidst the shower of love from his admirers, one woman surprised him with a kiss. A video capturing the incident has since gone viral, showing the fan posing with Bobby for photographs before requesting a selfie. The Animal actor graciously obliged, but as he helped her with the selfie, the woman surprised him by planting a kiss on his cheek. Though visibly taken aback, he remained composed, smiling as he bid her farewell. Bobby Deol Turns 55: Suriya Extends Birthday Wishes to His Kanguva Co-star, Drops FIRST LOOK of the Actor from the Fantasy Action Film (View Pic).

Birthday Boy Boddy Deol With a Fan:

