A press meet for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was conducted on September 2 in Hyderabad. A video of Ranbir Kapoor speaking in Telugu language during the event has gone viral. He talked about Brahmastra and even thanked the Telugu audience for all their love and support. He mentioned how he’d improve his diction when he’d be back the next time to talk about Brahmastra Part 2. Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Confirms Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Film.

Ranbir Kapoor Speaking In Telugu Language

