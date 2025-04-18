Anurag Kashyap stirred a hornet’s nest with a strongly worded post criticising Anant Mahadevan’s Phule, which faced censor troubles after certain Brahmin factions objected to their community’s portrayal in the yet-to-be-released film. He recounted how, during the censor screening of Dhadak 2, the makers were told that "Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) said the caste system is now finished in India." and then went on to say that if caste never existed, then why are there Brahmins (protesting against the film). In response to Kashyap’s post, a netizen wrote: "Brahmins tumhare baap hain. Jitna tumhari unse sulgegi, utna tumhari sulgaayenge." ("Brahmins are your fathers. The more you mess with them, the more you’ll get burnt.") Kashyap fired back with:

"Brahmin pe main mootoonga... koi problem?" ("I’ll urinate on Brahmins... any problem?"). His comment sparked quite a vitriolic outrage from some netizens, a few of whom resorted to abuses. Anurag Kashyap Slams Netflix India’s Creative Failures While Praising ‘Adolescence’, Calls Pratik Gandhi’s Upcoming Series ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ as ‘Half-Baked’.

Anurag Kashyap's IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

His Response to the Troll (Warning: Abusive Language Used)

Anurag Kashyap's Response to the Troll

How Internet Reacted.... (Warning: Abusive Language Used)

IG Comments on Anurag Kashyap's Post

More Comments (Warning: Abusive Language Used)

IG Comments on Anurag Kashyap's Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)