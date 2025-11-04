The much-discussed Tamil film Bad Girl, directed by debutant Varsha Bharath, is all set to stream on JioHotstar from November 4. Produced and presented by acclaimed filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap, the coming-of-age drama follows a young woman’s emotional journey of self-discovery while navigating societal pressures. Announcing its OTT debut, JioHotstar Tamil shared on X, “Some stories are too ‘bad’ to ignore.” The film will be available in Tamil along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Released in theatres on September 5, 2025, Bad Girl didn’t make a strong mark at the box office but earned attention for its bold theme and thought-provoking narrative. Despite its modest commercial run, the film continues to fuel conversations for its unapologetic portrayal of a woman’s individuality and defiance of traditional norms. Varsha Bharath’s Critically Acclaimed Coming-of-Age Drama ‘Bad Girl’ Set for Theatrical Release on This Date.

JioHotstar Tamil Shares post on X

