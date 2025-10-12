A shocking case of caste-based discrimination has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, where Parshottam Kushwaha, an OBC man, was allegedly forced to wash the feet of a Brahmin, Annu Pandey, and drink the water as punishment for “insulting” him. The act, captured in a viral video, has triggered widespread outrage and led to a police FIR under sections relating to promoting enmity between communities. The dispute reportedly began after Parshottam shared an AI-generated image of Annu Pandey wearing a garland of shoes, which he later deleted and apologised for. Under community pressure, he was humiliated publicly, fined INR 5,100, and made to apologise. Both men have since urged people not to politicise the issue, calling it a “mutual matter.” Authorities are investigating the caste atrocity angle amid growing social media backlash. Honour Killing in Kalaburagi: Man ‘Kills’ Daughter, Burns Body Over Inter-Caste Affair in Karnataka; Accused Arrested.

OBC Man Forced to Wash Brahmin’s Feet, Drink Water in MP’s Damoh

ये आज का हमारा समाज है तस्वीर बुंदेलखंड के दमोह की है जहां कुशवाहा समाज के युवक ने पांडे जी के पैर धोए सिर्फ इसलिए क्योंकि उनके खिलाफ एक सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट किया था मजाक बनाया था और फिर आप पूछते हैं कि जातिवाद कहां है! pic.twitter.com/dzaGxUZ1Nz — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Anurag Dwary ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)