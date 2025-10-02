Priyanka Chopra made a dazzling appearance in Mumbai on October 1, 2025 for Bvlgari’s first Indian exhibition, Serpenti Infinito. The actress not only turned heads in a white draped gown with a bold diamond-and-ruby necklace but also won praise for her thoughtful gesture toward Dhadak 2 star Triptii Dimri. A viral video from the event shows Priyanka warmly greeting Triptii and introducing her to Bvlgari’s Group CEO Jean-Christophe Babin. As Triptii was about to leave, PeeCee gently asked her to stay back and pose together for the cameras, a gesture fans called humble and supportive. Triptii looked elegant in a chic black outfit with a bralette and plunging neckline, perfectly complementing Priyanka’s graceful presence on the red carpet. PeeCee Stuns in White as She Poses with Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani at Bvlgari Event.

Priyanka Chopra’s Sweet Gesture Towards Triptii Dimri – Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Fans Reactions

(Photo Credit: @manav.manglani)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (@manav.manglani ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)