Actor-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has recently been outspoken in his criticism of the Indian film industry, particularly Bollywood, took to Instagram to express his admiration for the British mini-series Adolescence. At the same time, he vented his frustrations with Netflix India’s approach to content creation. ‘Adolescence’ Review: Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper’s Harrowing Netflix Mini-Series Is a Masterclass of Acting, Blocking and Cinematography.

Kashyap shared a screenshot of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' review of Adolescence, beginning his post by lavishing praise on the series, which he described as leaving him "numb, envious, and jealous." He highlighted the stellar performances of the cast, particularly Owen Cooper as 13-year-old Jamie Miller and Stephen Graham, who not only plays Jamie's father but also co-created the show. Kashyap underscored the immense effort and preparation that went into filming each episode in a single continuous shot, calling it a stroke of genius. He specifically commended cinematographer Matthew Lewis and filmmaker Philip Barantini for their outstanding work, describing the series as “better than any film or anything I’ve seen.”

Anurag Kashyap's Post on 'Adolescence'

He also congratulated co-creator Jack Thorne and the entire team, emphasising that such a project could only be realised through the dedication and determination of a committed creative team.

Criticism of Netflix India

While Kashyap’s admiration for Adolescence was effusive, his tone shifted sharply when he turned his attention to Netflix India. Referring to the post by Ted Sarandos, in which the Netflix Global CEO praised shows that "push into brand-new territories, defy the limits of creativity, and feature career-defining performances," Kashyap expressed hope that Sarandos genuinely meant those words. However, he lamented that Netflix India’s reality was starkly different.

Kashyap recounted his own struggles with Netflix India, describing his experiences as frustrating and disheartening. He accused the platform of lacking empathy, courage, and vision, attributing these shortcomings to the "immense insecurity" of its leadership, which he claims is plagued by frequent firings and a lack of creative integrity. He questioned how Indian creators could produce powerful and honest content under such conditions, calling Netflix India’s executives "dishonest and morally corrupt." ‘Adolescence’: From Second Episode’s Chase Sequence to Eddie’s Final Breakdown, 5 Unforgettable Scenes From Stephen Graham’s Netflix Series That Are Hard To Forget (Watch Videos).

Did Anurag Kashyap Expose 'Saare Jahan Se Achha’s Poor Quality Ahead of Its Release?

The filmmaker also criticised Netflix India’s prioritisation of subscription growth over meaningful storytelling. He contrasted the platform’s current state with its earlier days, when executives like Eric Barmack actively reached out to creators to collaborate on innovative projects. Kashyap pointed to the platform’s recent original offerings, such as Saare Jahan Se Achha, as examples of poorly written, half-baked productions that required reshoots and director changes.

Anurag Kashyap on 'Saare Jahan Se Achha'

Anurag Kashyap on Saare Jahan Se Achha

For the uninitiated, Saare Jahan Se Achha is a yet-to-be-released limited series on Netflix. Created by Gaurav Shukla, the spy drama stars Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni. While Netflix has unveiled a teaser as part of its 2025 Indian content lineup, the streaming date remains unconfirmed.

Watch the Teaser of 'Saare Jahan Se Achha':

Kashyap expressed his envy for shows like Adolescence, which he believes would never have been greenlit by Netflix India. He noted that the platform’s best Indian content, such as Delhi Crime and Trial by Fire, were either acquired later or initially underestimated by Netflix India. This, he argued, highlights a disconnect between Netflix’s global vision and its approach to the Indian market.

Despite his frustrations, Kashyap remains hopeful that Netflix India will adopt a more supportive and visionary approach to storytelling in the future.

