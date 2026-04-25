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Socially Bollywood Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Announces Wedding in Intimate Ceremony, Keeps Husband’s Identity Private (View Post) Casting director Shanoo Sharma surprised fans by announcing her wedding on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt note while keeping her husband’s identity private. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon congratulated her on the special occasion.

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Shanoo Sharma surprised her followers by announcing that she has tied the knot in a private ceremony. Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartfelt message, revealing that she had found “the greatest man” and made it official with the blessings of their families. While she gave fans a glimpse of the intimate celebration, she chose to keep her husband’s identity private. The wedding appeared to be a simple and traditional affair, attended by close family and loved ones. Soon after her announcement, several celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, sent their wishes. Known for discovering fresh talent through Yash Raj Films, Sharma has always kept her personal life away from the spotlight. ‘Well Done’: ‘Saiyaara’ Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Shares Proud Moment As Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Win IMBDb Breakout Star Award for Debut (View Post).

Shanoo Sharma Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanoo Sharma🌻 (@shanoosharmarahihai)

Celebs Congratulate Shanoo Sharma – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @shanoosharmarahihai)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Shanoo Sharma's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).