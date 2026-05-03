Kriti Sanon in Talks To Star Opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Shouryuv’s Next Bilingual Film, Pre-Production Underway
Kriti Sanon is reportedly in discussions to star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in a new bilingual film directed by Shouryuv. With pre-production already in progress and music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the project promises a fresh on-screen pairing and a grand cinematic scale.
Kriti Sanon is reportedly in talks to headline a new bilingual film opposite Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shouryuv, who earlier helmed Hi Nanna. According to reports, pre-production is already underway, and Kriti has read the script while discussions with the team continue. The film is expected to be mounted on a large scale, with international technicians joining the project. Music will be composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Industry sources suggest the pairing could bring a refreshing dynamic to the screen. Interestingly, Kriti shares a close bond with Rashmika Mandanna and is also set to appear with her in Cocktail 2, alongside Shahid Kapoor. Kriti Sanon Opens Up about Her Bollywood Journey and How the Patience Paid Off Well.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).