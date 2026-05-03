Kriti Sanon in Talks To Star Opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Shouryuv’s Next Bilingual Film, Pre-Production Underway

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Kriti Sanon is reportedly in talks to headline a new bilingual film opposite Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shouryuv, who earlier helmed Hi Nanna. According to reports, pre-production is already underway, and Kriti has read the script while discussions with the team continue. The film is expected to be mounted on a large scale, with international technicians joining the project. Music will be composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Industry sources suggest the pairing could bring a refreshing dynamic to the screen. Interestingly, Kriti shares a close bond with Rashmika Mandanna and is also set to appear with her in Cocktail 2, alongside Shahid Kapoor. Kriti Sanon Opens Up about Her Bollywood Journey and How the Patience Paid Off Well.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Deccan Chronicle), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).