Saiyaara’s casting director Shanoo Sharma proudly celebrated the success of her lead stars, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, as they received the IMDb STARmeter “Breakout Star” Award for their debut performances in the film. The honour, presented by IMDb – the world’s top source for movies, TV, and celebrity updates – recognises actors who have gained massive attention on the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list, driven by millions of monthly page views. Sharing pictures of Ahaan and Aneet holding their trophies, Shanoo wrote, “Blessed! Thank you @imdb_in @imdb. Well done @aneetpadda_ @ahaanpandayy @mohitsuri it’s all YOU! @sumanaghoshs @awidhani Adi Sir.” The film’s success has marked a major milestone for both rising stars. ‘I’m Overwhelmed’: Ahaan Panday Honoured With IMDb STARmeter ‘Breakout Star’ Award for ‘Saiyaara’ Debut, Shares Emotional Note of Gratitude (View Post)

