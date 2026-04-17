Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP, hailed the defeat of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Friday, calling it a "big win for democracy." The bill, which sought to link women's reservation with a controversial delimitation exercise and a 50% increase in parliamentary seats, failed to secure the mandatory two-thirds majority. While 298 members supported the motion, 230 voted against it, leading the government to withdraw the linked Delimitation Bill. Speaking after the session, Gandhi emphasized that the opposition could never agree to tying women's quotas to seat redistribution. "It was not possible that this bill would pass," she stated, arguing the legislation was more about political maneuvering than gender equality. She further took a sharp jab at the government’s record, questioning how those who "did not take any action in Hathras, Unnao, and Manipur" could accuse the opposition of harboring an "anti-women mindset." Women’s Reservation Bill Defeated in Lok Sabha: NDA Women MPs Protest Outside Parliament, Accuse Opposition of ‘Betraying Women of India’ (Watch Video).

‘This Was About Democracy, Not Quotas’

VIDEO | Parliament Session 2026: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "We can never agree to linking women’s reservation with delimitation based on an old census that does not include OBCs. It was therefore not possible for this Bill to be passed in that manner, and I believe… pic.twitter.com/9z651VSirl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)