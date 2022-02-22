Randeep Hooda has announced his new collaboration with Netflix. On February 22, the Bollywood actor took to social media and shared that he'll be next starring in CAT. Along with it, he also shared an intriguing poster of the new project which highlights 'drugs. deceit, danger.'

Randeep Hooda in CAT:

