On the first day of Chaitra Navratri 2024, Jubin Nautiyal was observed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. In a video shared by ANI, the singer could be seen offering prayers with folded hands at the shrine and chanting god's name. For the unaware, the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is a revered Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, believed to be Shiva's most sacred abodes. Chaitra Navratri 2024 Prasad Items for 9 Days: List of Offerings for the Nine-Day Hindu Festival Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Jubin Nautiyal at Mahakaleshwar Temple

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Singer Jubin Nautiyal offers prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple on the first day of Chaitra Navaratri pic.twitter.com/DcW0Z6xjdl — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

