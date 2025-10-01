Get ready to hit the dance floor because it’s time for the Navratri 2025 Dandiya Song of the Day, "Udi Udi Jaye"! This vibrant track from Raees, featuring the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan and the stunning Mahira Khan, perfectly captures the spirit of celebration and togetherness. With its infectious beats and catchy lyrics, you’ll find it impossible not to sway along! As the dandiya sticks click together and the colourful lights twinkle all around, let the music take over and fill your heart with festive cheer. This song is more than just a melody; it’s an invitation to embrace the joy of Navratri with your loved ones. So, whether you’re dancing in your living room or joining a local garba event, gather your friends, put on your dancing shoes, and let Udi Udi Jaye energise your celebrations and bring the festive vibes to life this Navratri! Navratri 2025 Dandiya Song of the Day: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Morni Banke’ From ‘Badhaai Ho’ Will Get You Dancing This Garba Season (Watch Video)

Watch ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ From ‘Raees’:

