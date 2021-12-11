Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor hit the theatres on December 10. An unconventional love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor has received positive reviews from critics and fans. The audience saw the lead pair in a never seen before avatar and lauded their performance in the rom-com. The film has managed to collect Rs 3.75 crore on the opening day. Let’s wait and watch the results of the opening weekend.

Update On Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui - targeted at metro multiplexes - records better numbers in #Delhi, #NCR, #Chandigarh on Day 1… Other metros ordinary/low… Mass circuits dull… Should catch speed at remaining metros for healthy opening weekend total… Fri ₹ 3.75 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/WzzK63iJxp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)