Rumy Jafry's directorial Chehre released in theatres on August 27. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza, the mystery thriller had opened to mixed reviews from critics. Now, talking about the film's first-day business, as per Box Office India, it has minted Rs 40 lakh. While the first day BO looks weak, we hope that the weekend does some magic for the film.

Watch Chehre Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)