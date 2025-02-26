Director Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava has revived Bollywood's box office in 2025, emerging as the first major blockbuster in months. The historical epic, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, continues to dominate, with its domestic earnings soaring to INR 372.84 crore in just twelve days. As the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, Chhaava has captivated audiences with its portrayal of the legendary journey of Sambhaji Maharaj. The film's remarkable success underscores its wide appeal and marks a triumphant return for both its director and the industry as a whole. ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Drama Has Become 2025’s First True Blockbuster.

'Chhaava' Box Office Update

#Chhaava remains rock-solid, collecting close to ₹ 20 cr on second Tuesday [Day 12]... In fact, Tuesday [Day 12] saw a marginal increase compared to Monday [Day 11], with evening and night shows showing solid occupancy. Few films maintain such an exceptional hold on *weekdays*,… pic.twitter.com/Yk22t6lUxB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2025

Watch 'Chhaava' Trailer:

