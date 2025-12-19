Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has shared her admiration for Akshaye Khanna after watching his latest film Dhurandhar. Known for her honest and candid opinions, Sunita recently praised the actor and even called him her new favourite. She was spotted at the airport with her dog earlier today, where she happily interacted with the paparazzi. When asked about the film, Sunita couldn’t stop gushing over Akshaye’s performance as Rehman Dakait. “Dhurandhar kya picture thi yaar. Kamaal kar diya Akshaye Khanna ne. Kya sundar lag raha hai, kya handsome. Comeback ho gaya hai uska,” (Dhurandhar was such an amazing film. Akshaye Khanna did a brilliant job. He looks so good, so handsome. It truly feels like a strong comeback for him) she said. Sunita added that while Ranveer Singh remains her long-time favourite, Akshaye Khanna has now joined that list after his impressive performance. ‘Look, Everyone Has Their Own Thoughts’: Sunita Ahuja Defends Jaya Bachchan Amid Paparazzi Controversy, Says Constant Media Attention Can Be Irritating and Reactions Are Not Always Intentional.

Sunita Ahuja Calls Akshaye Khanna Her New Favourite – Watch Video

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