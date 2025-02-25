Chhaava faced its fair share of challenges before its release. It shifted its release date by two months to avoid a box office clash, was accused of massive block booking, and even had an HD print leaked online on its release day. Despite these hurdles, Chhaava has roared its way to success at the box office, emerging as Bollywood’s first proper hit of 2025. Scratch that... it has become the year’s first blockbuster. Vicky Kaushal seems to have a knack for starring in films that resonate with the nationalist sentiment of the country - his last solo blockbuster success being Uri: The Surgical Strike. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars.

In Chhaava, Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, while Akshaye Khanna portrays the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, the film’s antagonist. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, Rani Yesubai, supported by a stellar cast including Divya Dutta, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, and Vineet Kumar Singh. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Box Office Performance of 'Chhaava'

According to Bollywood Hungama, at the time of writing, Chhaava has collected an impressive INR 353.61 crore in India, with no signs of slowing down. There is a strong possibility that the film may cross the INR 500 crore mark domestically.

'Chhaava' Box Office Update

After delivering a phenomenal performance in its second weekend, #Chhaava continues its triumphant run with a rock-solid second Monday. While *most* films tend to slow down on weekdays, #Chhaava defies the trend, holding strong at the #Boxoffice... With strong evening and night… pic.twitter.com/8FS5yJYIPN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2025

It has already surpassed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat to become the highest-grossing historical film in Bollywood. Notably, Chhaava was made on a reported budget of INR 190 crore.

Why 'Chhaava' Resonated with Audiences

As Chhaava cements its place as Bollywood’s first blockbuster of 2025, let’s explore five reasons behind its success.

1. The Teaser and Trailer Made the Right Impression

First impressions matter, and Chhaava nailed it with its teaser. It featured a bloodied and soot-covered Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj, single-handedly taking on hundreds of Mughal soldiers - a visual that instantly captured viewers’ attention. The trailer further reinforced this, setting clear expectations for the film. For audiences craving this kind of content from Bollywood, Chhaava did not disappoint.

2. A Smart Release Date Shift

A Still From Pushpa 2

Originally scheduled for release on December 6, 2024, Chhaava would have clashed with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. While some might view the decision to delay Chhaava as backing down from a formidable opponent, the move proved to be a masterstroke. By rescheduling the release to February 14, 2025, the makers avoided a direct clash with Pushpa 2, which could have dented the collections of both films. As it stands, Pushpa 2 has become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time domestically, while Chhaava is on track to become Bollywood’s next INR 500 crore hit.

3. Maratha Pride

A Still From Chhaava Trailer

From the moment the first teaser dropped, it was evident that Chhaava would strike a chord in Maharashtra, a crucial market for Bollywood. The state’s affinity for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy is well-documented, as seen in the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Films and shows centred on the Maratha Empire have historically resonated with audiences - with the notable exception of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. (Though, to be fair, casting Arjun Kapoor in the lead role didn’t help.)

4. Tapping into Prevalent Nationalist Sentiments

A Still From Chhaava Trailer

Since 2019, it has almost become a rule that at least one film per year catering to nationalist sentiment with a right-wing fervour will become a blockbuster. Examples include Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Article 370, and now Chhaava. While the film may not be a historically accurate portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj’s life - it glosses over his alliance with the Mughals to rebel against his father - it plays into the narrative of him as a symbol of Hindu resistance against the Islamic tyrant Aurangzeb. This has resonated strongly in states where right-wing sentiments are on the rise. The viral videos of children and adults chanting Maratha slogans after screenings are a testament to the film’s impact. What Is ‘Chhaava’ Movie Age Rating? Videos of Kids From Theatres Watching Vicky Kaushal’s Film Go Viral – Are Children Allowed To Watch U/A 16+ Rated Movies?

5. Vicky Kaushal and the PR Strategy

A Still From Chhaava Trailer

Maddock Films pulled out all the stops to promote Chhaava before and after its release. While the film faced accusations of inflating collections through bulk booking - a tactic allegedly used in their previous venture, Sky Force - it seems to have worked in Chhaava’s favour, at least in boosting initial numbers. Unlike the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force, which underperformed despite similar strategies, Chhaava has thrived. The PR team also leveraged audience reactions to generate significant buzz, which paid off in the long run. Even before the movie's release, the political controversy surrounding the now-deleted dance song worked to create the buzz for the movie. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj, brimming with aggression and warrior spirit, struck a chord with the masses. While it may lack the nuance of Ranveer Singh’s performance in Bajirao Mastani, Kaushal’s raw intensity resonated deeply, even without the need for a specific dialect.

