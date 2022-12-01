Rakul Preet Singh confirms that her upcoming social drama Chhatriwali is arriving on ZEE5. In the short video, the actress talks about how her film will be openly educating everyone about safe sex. Chhatriwali also features Sumeet Vyas, Prachee Shah Paandya, Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Tailang and Dolly Ahluwalia. Blurr Trailer: Taapsee Pannu’s Gayatri Is Hell-Bent To Solve Her Twin Sister’s Unlikely Death in the Upcoming ZEE5 Film Co-Starring Gulshan Devaiah (Watch Video).

Chhatriwali Arriving on ZEE5

