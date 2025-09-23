Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting! The Bollywood couple who have been grabbing headlines due to rumours surrounding their pregnancy finally made it official through an adorable post on Instagram on Tuesday (September 23). In a joint post, the couple shared a black and white picture of themselves. The photo featured Katrina flaunting her baby bump. Vicky Kaushal's hands are on her baby bump as they both look down. They captioned the post, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. "Check out the post below. Soon as the announcement was made, celebrities and fans took to the comment section to share congratulatory messages. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Rakul Preet Singh were some of the first celebs to congratulate the parents-to-be. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Announce First Pregnancy With Adorable Post on Instagram; Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor Send Warm Wishes to the Couple.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Announce Their First Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

