Vir Das is in legal trouble. As reportedly, a complaint has been filed by a right-wing group, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti against the comedian's show which was scheduled in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram for November 10 for hurting religious sentiments. Vir Das Thanks Priyanka Chopra for Opening International Doors for 'Small Fish' Like Him - Read Tweet.

#BreakingNews | FRINGE GROUP INTIMIDATES AGAIN A complaint has been filed against comedian #VirDas by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in #Bengaluru, demanding the cancellation of his program on November 10 as his shows 'hurt religious sentiments of Hindus'.@KeypadGuerilla reports pic.twitter.com/pgyM6QglDA — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) November 7, 2022

