After Tumbbad, Sohum Shah returns with his latest project, Crazxy. The long-awaited teaser, was released on February 5. The film follows the gripping journey of a father on a quest for redemption during the worst day of his life, mixing high-octane thrills with deep emotional layers. In the teaser, Shah plays Dr Abhimanyu, who receives a call from an unknown number, with the caller ominously stating that there’s no way out of his current situation. Shah’s intense reply? "Who the F*** are you?" Adding to the intrigue, the film features a remastered version of Kishore Kumar’s legendary track, "Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu," from the 1984 film Inquilaab. Crazxy will be released on February 28. ‘Tumbbad’ Star Sohum Shah’s First Look From ‘Crazxy’ Unveiled; Girish Kohli Directorial To Release in Theatres on February 28 (See Poster).

Crazxy Teaser

