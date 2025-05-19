Filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve, who rose to fame after his 2018 film Tumbbad, was reportedly working on a horror film with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie was being bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor. However, a recent report suggested that the Street 2 actress walked out of the project due to a remuneration issue. As per the reports, Shraddha Kapoor demanded a whopping INR 17 crore for the film, which the makers found too high. Taking to social media, Rahi Anil Barve has now cleared the air, calling the reports mere rumours. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the filmmaker wrote, "Please don't believe any of the rumours currently floating all over the media. We'll be making an official announcement at the right time. Thank you. ‘Tumbbad’ Movie Review: Sohum Shah and Rahi Anil Barve’s Fantasy-Horror Film Is a Macabre Masterpiece! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve on Reports of Shraddha Kapoor Walking out of His Film

Please don’t believe any of the rumours currently floating all over the media. We’ll be making an official announcement at the right time. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ARxyRUYiqh — rahi anil barve (@BarveRahi) May 19, 2025

