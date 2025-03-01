Bollywood actor Sohum Shah, renowned for his compelling performance in Tumbbad, has made his return to the silver screen with his latest venture, Crazxy. Despite the anticipation surrounding its release, the film has faced a lukewarm reception at the box office. Released in theatres on February 28, the Girish Kohli directorial Crazxy earned a modest INR 1.10 crore on its opening day, as reported by Taran Adarsh. The movie follows story of a skilled surgeon and negligent father, depicting his tumultuous journey where his professional brilliance clashes with his fractured personal life. To note, Crazxy's underwhelming performance may be attributed to the ongoing box-office dominance of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which continues to captivate audiences nationwide. ‘Crazxy’ Review: Critics Rave About Sohum Shah’s Impressive Performance in This Edge-of-Seat Thriller, Call Girish Kohli’s Film a ‘Must-Watch’.

'Crazxy’ Box Office Update

Released on limited screens and shows, and facing the #Chhaava juggernaut, #Crazxy opens on expected lines on Friday... Targetting key urban centres, it must witness strong growth and a turnaround on Saturday and Sunday for a healthy weekend.#Crazxy [Week 1] Fri ₹ 1.10 cr.… pic.twitter.com/lpTf8ObHfC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2025

Watch 'Crazxy' Trailer:

