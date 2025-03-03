After a slow opening, Tumbbad fame actor Sohum Shah’s edge-of-the-seat thriller Crazxy, directed by Girish Kohli, gained momentum at the box office by its first Sunday. Despite facing competition from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Superboys of Malegaon, it managed to earn respectable numbers. While the film initially struggled, word-of-mouth boosted its performance, with Crazxy earning INR 1.60 crore on day 3, totalling INR 4.25 crore in India. The movie's gripping narrative follows a doctor racing against time to save his abducted daughter. ‘Crazxy’ Review: Critics Rave About Sohum Shah’s Impressive Performance in This Edge-of-Seat Thriller, Call Girish Kohli’s Film a ‘Must-Watch’.

'Crazxy' Box Office Update

#Crazxy sees day-wise growth, indicating audience appreciation... Frankly, the #Chhaava dominance has restricted #Crazxy from reaching its full potential. The biggest advantage for #Crazxy is its low cost... If it maintains a steady run over the next few days, including the… pic.twitter.com/F8Y39qg3qC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2025

Watch 'Crazxy' Trailer:

