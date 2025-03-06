Crazxy, starring Sohum Shah in the lead, received decent reviews from critics. However, most of them shared a common criticism of the thriller - the ending, which revealed the reasons behind the crime and the perpetrator, was deemed too moralistic and illogical. In response to this feedback, the makers are re-releasing Crazxy just a week after its original release, this time with a different climax that they claim will address the concerns of the dissenters. As this news gained traction among fans, an old clip of Shah Rukh Khan from his 2016 podcast with All India Bakchod (AIB) has gone viral. In the clip, the Bollywood superstar humorously predicted that alternative endings would become a norm in the future, with producers instructing distributors to change the ending via an SMS if audiences were unhappy with the original. It seems King Khan’s words are proving prophetic today. ‘Crazxy’ Movie Review: Sohum Shah’s Ace Performance Steers This Thrilling Ride That Skids in the Final Stretch.

Viral Clip of Shah Rukh Khan

like i always say, there’s a shah rukh video for everything https://t.co/yBZFqnnm4Z pic.twitter.com/cB39wwvv59 — JD (Just Delusional) (@snoopyloopytroo) March 5, 2025

Statement From 'Crazxy' Makers About Tweaked Climax

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

