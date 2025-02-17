Sohum Shah takes on dual roles as both the producer and the lead actor in the upcoming thriller Crazxy, which marks the directorial debut of screenwriter Girish Koli (Mom, Kesari). The film’s trailer has been released, showcasing Shah as Abhimanyu Sood, a morally dubious businessman and a neglectful father whose parenting is put to the test when his mentally disabled daughter is kidnapped by a mysterious stranger. The trailer cleverly incorporates "Kallu Mama," the iconic song from Ram Gopal Varma’s 1998 masterpiece Satya, to evoke a chilling sense of foreboding. ‘Crazxy’ Teaser: Sohum Shah’s Dr Abhimanyu Struggles to Escape the Darkest Day of His Life in Girish Kohli’s Thriller.

Watch the Trailer of 'Crazxy':

