Bollywood film Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon was released in the theatres on March 29. The heist comedy film directed by Rajesh Krishnan opened to mixed reviews from the audience and has been enjoying a good run at the box office. The film, made at a budget of Rs 40 crore, had already collected over Rs 90 crore on day 6 at the worldwide box office collections. Now, the film has reached a milestone of April 7 as it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally. According to the latest update shared by the producers on Instagram, Crew has successfully surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark as it collected Rs 104.08 crore after spending nine days at the box office. Crew Box Office Collection Day 8: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon Starrer Collects Rs 94.58 Crore Worldwide.

Crew Box Office Collection

