Bollywood film Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, was released in the theatres on March 29 and has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The Rajesh Krishnan-directed film saw an impressive opening weekend at the box office. The heist comedy film, made at a budget of Rs 40 crore, has now collected Rs 94.58 crore in global box office collections after completing eight days of its release. The Ekta Kapoor production also stars comedian Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. Crew Box Office Collection Week 1: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's Comedy Film Garners Rs 47.54 Crore In India.

Crew Box Office Collection

