Ananya Panday, the young Bollywood sensation once again took the social media by storm as she shared a major throwback picture of herself. The Student Of The Year 2 actress took to Instagram stories and shared a photo of herself and wrote, "I want to be small again". In her heartfelt caption, Ananya expresses her longing to relive those precious moments and wishes to be a kid again. On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in coming-of-age film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and in the sequel Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Ananya Panday Celebrates World Environment Day, Shares Important Message To Nurture The Nature (Watch Video).

Check Out The Picture Here:

Ananaya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

