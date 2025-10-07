Ananya Panday made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2025, attending Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2026 Women’s Ready-to-Wear showcase. Representing the luxury French brand, she opted for a stylish black crochet outfit featuring a V-neck blouse with scalloped white borders and a matching mini skirt. Her elegant yet playful look perfectly captured the essence of Chanel’s chic vibe. Ananya shared photos from the glamorous night, posing with international stars like BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Pedro Pascal and Gracie Abrams and some glimpse of her fun night in Paris. Sharing her excitement, she captioned, “I have no words to describe the energy in this room but pure joy! Congratulations to @matthieu_blazy and team @chanelofficial for this amazing evening!” Her fashion-forward crochet ensemble proved that the classic style continues to rule modern wardrobes. BLACKPINK’s Jennie & Kristen Stewart Serve Glam and BFF Goals In Their Chanel Fits at PFW (Watch Video)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

