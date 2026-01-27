Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently gave fans a quick health update after sharing a mirror selfie on her Instagram story with her arm in a sling. Keeping her spirits high, she captioned the photo with a light-hearted line, “2026 mein nazar lag gayi hai,” hinting at an early setback this year. The post immediately caught fans’ attention, with many wishing her a speedy recovery and expressing concern for her well-being. While Ananya did not reveal how the injury happened, her cheerful tone reassured followers that she is doing fine. On the work front, Ananya was last seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which received mixed responses from audiences. Ananya Panday Birthday: Chunky Pandey Calls Daughter His ‘Little Baby Forever’ in Adorable Post (View Pics).

Ananya Panday Posts Injury Photo - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram ' @ananyapanday)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ananya Panday's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)