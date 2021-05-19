Cyclone Tauktae continues to wreak havoc and has now impacted film sets as well. We told you yesterday how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's sets in Gujarat had to be folded to save the equipment. Now Mid-Day reports that Salman Khan's Tiger 3 sets were also impacted. A source revealed that a Dubai market was erected in SRPF Ground in Goregaon for the movie which got affected. Junaid Khan's Maharaja site also took a beating. But Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi sets have remained largely unharmed as Sanjay Leela Bhansali had the foresight last year to cover it before the monsoons. Casualties have been zero as shoots in Maharastra have been halted due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been the talk of the town ever since the movie went on the floors! And Alia Bhatt as the formidable Gangubai has us counting days till the movie's release!@aliaa08 @ajaydevgn #GangubaiKathiawadi #bollywood #bollywoodmovies #mumbai #India #trending pic.twitter.com/Kz3rVq7rOG — wearefilmcitymumbai (@wearefilmcity) May 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)