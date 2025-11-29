Today, November 29, Cyclone Ditwah or Cyclonic Storm "Ditwah" exited Sri Lanka and left more than 120 people dead. The cyclonic storm left behind a trail of destruction and damage to infrastructure before it entered the south Indian coastal line on Saturday. The Disaster Management Centre (DM) said that the torrential rains and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah killed 123 people across Sri Lanka. Authorities also said that 130 people remain missing in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, with rescue and relief operations ongoing. As per the DMC, the Kandy district has recorded the highest number of casualties with 51 deaths and 67 individuals still unaccounted for. On the other hand, 35 deaths have been confirmed, and 27 people are reported missing in the Badulla District. Multiple videos surfaced online show the trail of destruction and damage to infrastructure left behind by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka. The viral clips show daring rescue operations as officials rescue stranded citizens amid the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in the island country. Cyclone Ditwah Update: IMD Issues Cyclone Warning As Cyclonic Storm ‘Ditwah’ To Reach North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Adjoining South Andhra Pradesh Coasts by November 30 Morning.

Cyclone Ditwah Aftermath in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Air Force Helicopter Carries Out Daring Rescue in Aukana

Video Shows Rescue Work in Sri Lanka After Cyclonic Storm Ditwah

Stranded Residents Rescued From Rooftops As Floodwaters Engulf Homes in Sri Lanka

Floods and Landslides Triggered by Cyclone Ditwah Destroy Homes in Sri Lanka

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:2

TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

