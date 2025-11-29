Cyclone Ditwah has left behind a trail of destruction, killing at least 123 people in Sri Lanka (Photo Credits: X/@SriLankaTweet)

Today, November 29, Cyclone Ditwah or Cyclonic Storm "Ditwah" exited Sri Lanka and left more than 120 people dead. The cyclonic storm left behind a trail of destruction and damage to infrastructure before it entered the south Indian coastal line on Saturday. The Disaster Management Centre (DM) said that the torrential rains and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah killed 123 people across Sri Lanka. Authorities also said that 130 people remain missing in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, with rescue and relief operations ongoing. As per the DMC, the Kandy district has recorded the highest number of casualties with 51 deaths and 67 individuals still unaccounted for. On the other hand, 35 deaths have been confirmed, and 27 people are reported missing in the Badulla District. Multiple videos surfaced online show the trail of destruction and damage to infrastructure left behind by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka. The viral clips show daring rescue operations as officials rescue stranded citizens amid the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in the island country. Cyclone Ditwah Update: IMD Issues Cyclone Warning As Cyclonic Storm ‘Ditwah’ To Reach North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Adjoining South Andhra Pradesh Coasts by November 30 Morning.

Cyclone Ditwah Aftermath in Sri Lanka

Extreme Weather Update🚨 Death toll from Cyclone Ditwah-related floods & landslides rises to 123. 🔹 130 missing 🔹 373,000+ affected 🔹 43,000+ displaced 🔹 123 deaths Pray For Sri Lanka 🙏🇱🇰#SriLankaFloods #CycloneDitwah #LKA pic.twitter.com/ZbB4uFAZWf — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) November 29, 2025

Sri Lanka Air Force Helicopter Carries Out Daring Rescue in Aukana

Dramatic Flood Rescue by Air Force ❤️ A Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter carried out a daring rescue in Aukana, saving a resident who was stranded atop a coconut tree as floodwaters surged. The daring operation comes as Sri Lanka faces severe flooding triggered by Cyclone Ditwah.… pic.twitter.com/ier6y0u0zF — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) November 28, 2025

Video Shows Rescue Work in Sri Lanka After Cyclonic Storm Ditwah

Cyclone Ditwah killed 46 people and left 23 missing in Sri Lanka as torrential rains triggered deadly landslides and forced thousands to evacuate to public shelters https://t.co/Ui4YMp4hgq pic.twitter.com/HoeFudZMMy — Reuters (@Reuters) November 28, 2025

Stranded Residents Rescued From Rooftops As Floodwaters Engulf Homes in Sri Lanka

With more than 12 inches of rain recorded in the eastern and central regions, footage released by the Sri Lanka Air Force showed stranded residents being rescued from rooftops while floodwaters engulfed homes https://t.co/KZnmQvAzFX pic.twitter.com/sCbHkSOMBG — Reuters (@Reuters) November 29, 2025

Floods and Landslides Triggered by Cyclone Ditwah Destroy Homes in Sri Lanka

At least 56 people are dead and 21 missing in Sri Lanka after floods and landslides destroyed homes. Nearly 44,000 affected as Cyclone Ditwah nears. Red flood alerts issued for Colombo and Kelani River valley. #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/VLceC0MppE — BPI News (@BPINewsOrg) November 28, 2025

