All government, government-aided, and private schools in Puducherry (Pondicherry) will be closed today, December 3, 2025, Education Minister A Namachivayam has announced. The decision comes after a heavy rain warning due to Cyclone Ditwah. Schools in many areas are being closed due to adverse weather conditions in the southern regions of the country. Cyclone Ditvaah has been causing disruptions in the daily lives of locals. This cyclone is over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is very likely to move north-northwestward, bringing it closer to the coasts of Chennai, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone Ditwah Update: Tamil Nadu Government Urges Public To Stock Essential Commodities As Cyclonic Storm Ditwah Advances.

Puducherry School Holiday Today:

Puducherry | Due to heavy rain warning, all government and government aided schools and private schools in Puducherry will be closed today (03/12/25) Wednesday: Education Minister A. Namachivayam pic.twitter.com/JaOQXN4Ysg — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

