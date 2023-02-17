Deepika Padukone is a gem of a person! Well, it's not us who are saying this, but a fan recently got super impressed with DP and posted his feelings on Insta. Case in point, a fan of the Pathaan actress shared a pic on social media and revealed how humble Deepika was, as she clicked selfie with him and fans along with interacting with them at LA airport despite a long flight journey. FYI recently, a video of DP flying economy class had hit headlines. Deepika Padukone Ditches Luxury, Flies Economy Class in New Viral Video – WATCH.

Deepika Padukone Poses With Fan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Kumar Gurunath (@varungurunath)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)